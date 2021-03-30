Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on March 30, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM 2021 was conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives and third parties and the shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights only by post before the meeting. To allow shareholders to listen to management and ask questions, the Company also held an on-line shareholder event before the voting deadline. The speeches by management from the event are available on Company's website www.ericsson.com.

The proposed dividend of SEK 2.00 per share was approved by the AGM. The dividend will be paid in two equal installments; SEK 1.00 per share with the record date Thursday, April 1, 2021, and SEK 1.00 per share with the record date Friday, October 1, 2021. Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to disburse SEK 1.00 per share on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and SEK 1.00 per share on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Adoption of the Profit and Loss Statements and the Balance Sheets

The AGM resolved to adopt the Profit and Loss Statement and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for 2020.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2020.

Discharge from liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

Board of Directors

The AGM elected Board members in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee. Ronnie Leten was re-elected as Chair of the Board and Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Jan Carlson, Nora Denzel, Börje Ekholm, Eric A. Elzvik, Kurt Jofs, Ronnie Leten, Kristin S. Rinne, Helena Stjernholm and Jacob Wallenberg were re-elected as Board members. It was also noted that the unions have appointed Torbjörn Nyman, Anders Ripa and Kjell-Åke Soting employee representatives in the Board with Per Holmberg, Ulf Rosberg and Loredana Roslund as deputies.