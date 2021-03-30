Schrödinger to Host Webcast in Conjunction with Presentation of Preclinical Data for Its CDC7 Program at Virtual AACR Annual Meeting

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that it will host a webcast to review the preclinical data being presented from its CDC7 program during a virtual poster session at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The company will also provide an overview of two other internal programs, MALT1 and Wee1, as well as highlight the role of its computational platform in accelerating the discovery of its novel molecules. The webcast will take place Monday, April 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

