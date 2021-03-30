Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Paper Evaluating the Treatment Effect of Netarsudil on Outflow Function in Steroid-Induced Glaucoma

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper in eLife, a science journal, entitled, “Antifibrotic activity of a rho-kinase inhibitor restores outflow function and intraocular pressure homeostasis.” This paper evaluates the treatment effect of netarsudil, marketed as Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% in the United States, on steroid-induced ocular hypertension in a mouse model and steroid-induced glaucoma in humans.

Findings from the mouse model demonstrate that netarsudil can reverse tissue stiffness and fibrosis in the trabecular meshwork ("TM") caused by long term exposure to steroids, which is thought to mimic the effects of aging on the TM in patients with primary open angle glaucoma. The reduction of stiffness was demonstrated directly using atomic force microscopy, as well as indirectly in live mice by measuring the movement of the TM in response to elevated intraocular pressure ("IOP"). Importantly, this is the first time that a marketed glaucoma drug has shown the ability to potentially reverse pathology at the TM, doing so in a way that restores the TM to a more natural and flexible state. This is believed to be necessary for the TM to maintain IOP at a healthy level.

The paper also reviews clinical data for Rhopressa from retrospective chart reviews of two cohorts of patients with steroid induced glaucoma ("SIG") whose IOP was not controlled on other medications. When Rhopressa was added, usually as a third or fourth medication, patients achieved an average decrease in IOP of 7 to 8 mmHg (millimeters of mercury).

Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Aerie, commented, “The findings of this independent research complement the substantial pre-clinical and clinical evidence that we have collected to date by demonstrating that Rhopressa acts directly on the TM to reduce tissue stiffness and improve outflow, thereby potentially reversing the fibrotic disease process associated with SIG and with primary open angle glaucoma. As the first glaucoma drug to demonstrate these effects on the outflow pathway responsible for elevated IOP in glaucoma, we believe that Rhopressa offers ophthalmologists a unique therapeutic tool for managing elevated IOP in their patients.”