Immunome Appoints Dr. Dennis Giesing as Chief Development Officer

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dennis Giesing, Ph.D., to the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this position, Dr. Giesing will lead Immunome’s product development, clinical and regulatory strategy and drive the progression of the company’s pipeline.

“I am pleased to welcome Dennis to the Immunome team. With two IND filings planned for 2021, Dennis joins our company at an exciting time, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive experience to further our pipeline candidates through their next stages of development,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Dennis brings a deep and unique combination of skills and expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, inflammation and anti-infectives, and I am confident he will be a great asset for our company.”