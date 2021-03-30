 
Immunome Appoints Dr. Dennis Giesing as Chief Development Officer

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dennis Giesing, Ph.D., to the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this position, Dr. Giesing will lead Immunome’s product development, clinical and regulatory strategy and drive the progression of the company’s pipeline.

“I am pleased to welcome Dennis to the Immunome team. With two IND filings planned for 2021, Dennis joins our company at an exciting time, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive experience to further our pipeline candidates through their next stages of development,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Dennis brings a deep and unique combination of skills and expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, inflammation and anti-infectives, and I am confident he will be a great asset for our company.”

“I am excited to join Immunome and particularly impressed by the potential of the company’s human memory B cell discovery engine and its capacity to generate unique development candidates,” said Dennis Giesing, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Immunome. “Harnessing the information stored in human B cells and using it to create novel antibody therapeutics is an incredible breakthrough that I hope to play an integral part in developing fully in my new role.”

Dr. Giesing has more than 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, and was most recently at Johnson & Johnson Oncology. Prior to that he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Taris Biomedical for nearly 12 years, heading the development of innovative treatments for bladder diseases including overactive bladder and bladder cancer, leading to its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2019. Previously, Dr. Giesing was Head of Pharmaceutical Development at Medivector, leading the development of treatments to combat infectious diseases, including pandemic influenza and hemorrhagic viruses. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Lead Optimization at Aventis Pharmaceuticals, advancing novel therapies into late-stage clinical development.

25.03.21
Immunome Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update
23.03.21
Immunome Advances Its Proprietary Antibody Against IL-38, a Novel Innate Immune Checkpoint, into IND-enabling Studies