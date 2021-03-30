 
RepTrak Names Chris Perry to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:00   

The RepTrak Company (RepTrak), the world’s leading reputation data and insights company, today announced the addition of Chris Perry to the Board of Directors. Perry is President of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader enabling corporate governance, powering capital markets, facilitating client communications and helping wealth and asset management firms grow worldwide.

Perry is a tech-savvy business leader with expertise in sales, marketing, operations, mergers & acquisitions, and talent management acquired over a nearly three-decade career in markets, financial information and technology. As President of Broadridge he is focused on driving Broadridge's overall growth strategy, including overseeing Broadridge International as well as helping lead mergers & acquisitions activity. Perry continues to oversee all client and marketing activities globally and is responsible for delivering the company’s annual sales targets spanning all business units and product lines.

“As The RepTrak Company continues to innovate and scale with its market-leading reputation rating capabilities, Chris’ addition to the board highlights our continued commitment to outstanding governance based on leadership with deep expertise and stellar track records. We are glad for Chris to join us on our journey of serving leaders at RepTrak’s global client base at a time when reputation, stakeholder capitalism and ESG are of the highest priority to companies” says Kylie Wright-Ford, CEO at The RepTrak Company.

Perry currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Institute (FSI), founded in 2004 with the mission to ensure that all individuals have access to competent and affordable financial advice, products and services. Perry serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for NPower, an organization that provides underprivileged youths and military veterans with the opportunity to build tech skills and achieve their potential. Additionally, he is a sponsor of the Women on Wall Street Association, a New York-based business leadership organization that helps accelerate careers of women in financial services and unites business professionals in support of equality, executive leadership and breaking the glass ceiling.

About The RepTrak Company

The RepTrak Company is the world’s leading reputation data and insights company. We provide the only global platform for data-driven insights on Reputation, Brand, and ESG.

Our proprietary RepTrak model is the global standard for measuring and analyzing the sentiment of the world using proven data science models and machine learning techniques across industries and geographies. Subscribers to the RepTrak Program use our predictive insights to protect their business value, improve their return on investment, and increase their positive impact on society.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world’s largest reputation benchmarking database with over 1 million company ratings collected per year and used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit reptrak.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings