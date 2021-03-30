Del Taco Brings Back Poppers Drinks With New Line of Flavors

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the return of a fan-favorite beverage, Poppers. The drinks first popped onto Del Taco’s menu for a limited time last June and have returned with fresh new flavors. Popping pearls has remained a popular beverage choice over the years but had not appeared on the menu of any major quick-service restaurant until Del Taco’s launch of Sprite Poppers last summer. This year, Del Taco is literally shaking things up with the introduction of the Mini Shake Poppers alongside the Lemonade Poppers which includes two different flavored popping boba consisting of colorful encapsulated fruit juice that bursts with flavor when you bite into them. The new Poppers are available for a limited time only.

Del Taco Poppers drinks are back for a limited time with Blueberry and Peach popping boba in lemonade or mini shakes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Del Taco invites fans to pop through one of its locations to try the drinks, which include:

Lemonade Poppers: Refreshing Minute Maid ZeroSugar Lemonade and round bursts of blueberry or peach flavored popping pearls served over ice. Available in regular or large size.

Mini Shake Poppers: This first-of-its-kind treat adds round bursts of blueberry or peach popping pearls to a mini version of Del Taco's cult-classic premium vanilla shake.

“When we launched Sprite Poppers last year, it quickly became a sought-after beverage for our fans and many took to social media to share the full sensory experience of the beverage,” said Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “Because of its viral popularity and uniqueness to our category, we knew we wanted to bring it back and share new ways for our guests to experience Poppers.”

To celebrate the return of Poppers, Del Taco converted one of its L.A. area restaurant drive-thrus into a one-night only bubble-inspired experience complete with a light show and ambient electronic music. Fans were surprised with an exclusive taste of the drinks before they launched to the world with local influencers including @popeyethefoodie joining in on the fun.

For more information about Del Taco and to find Poppers near you, visit www.deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

