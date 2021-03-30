 
checkAd

JINYA Ramen Bar Elevates Customer Experience Using Innovative NCR Aloha Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

There’s a saying among employees of California-based JINYA Ramen Bar: “No ramen, no life.” And at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JINYA team quickly realized: “No contactless service, no business.” So, the restaurant turned to NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of software and technology that runs restaurants, to enable the digital transformation of its 37 North American locations.

Specifically, JINYA wanted to improve the customer experience by adding digital ordering and contactless payment options, including the use of a QR code.

To date, half of JINYA’s locations have transitioned to NCR Aloha Essentials, a bundle of software, hardware and services that includes 24x7 support, secure contactless payments, handheld point-of-sale (POS) capabilities and an eCommerce platform. The remaining locations are in the process of transitioning.

“The investment in Aloha Essentials is saving us a substantial amount of money, and the franchisees are happy with the profits and customers it’s helping them gain,” said David Huang, senior manager of IT for JINYA Holdings. “It’s like getting a major facelift that provides our customers with an easy-to-use interface and a much better, safer experience.”

With NCR Aloha Essentials, JINYA has online ordering capabilities that can be used for both takeout and contactless order and pay in the restaurant using a QR code, which has been a big hit with customers. For those picking up their orders, the solution has helped reduce wait times significantly.

Since the pandemic began, digital ordering channels have skyrocketed throughout the restaurant industry. In 2020, NCR processed more than 354 million digital orders through its platform.

“Restaurants like JINYA Ramen Bar were smart, knowing they needed innovative technology to pivot to quickly meet diners’ and employees’ changing needs,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “We’re glad that our end-to-end solutions enables them to run their operations – delivering the ultimate ramen noodles while creating a safe, memorable customer experience.”

Click here for more information on contactless technologies from NCR.

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR’s comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Silver Pro, to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JINYA Ramen Bar Elevates Customer Experience Using Innovative NCR Aloha Technology There’s a saying among employees of California-based JINYA Ramen Bar: “No ramen, no life.” And at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JINYA team quickly realized: “No contactless service, no business.” So, the restaurant turned to NCR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
NCR Corporation Announces Upsizing of 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2029
22.03.21
NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
22.03.21
NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes
17.03.21
OnPath Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Enhance Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses
10.03.21
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
10.03.21
Redstone Federal Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR Corporation to Enhance Business Banking