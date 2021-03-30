 
Ancora Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Blucora

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today released a 73-page presentation that details the case for urgent change in Blucora’s boardroom and summarizes its director candidates’ value-enhancing vision. As a reminder, Ancora is seeking to reconstitute Blucora’s 10-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 21, 2021 by removing four incumbent directors and electing four highly-qualified financial services industry experts: Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.

The presentation includes specific detail pertaining to the case for change atop Blucora. In our view, the Ancora slate’s presentation shows how the incumbent Board is:

  • Attempting to mislead stockholders by trying to convince them Blucora’s six-year-old, synergy-focused strategy and Chief Executive Officer who has sat on the Board since 2014 are “new.”
  • Failing to recognize the apparent lack of synergies between Avantax and TaxAct when neither business has experienced material growth while operating under Blucora’s bloated holding company model.
  • Mismanaging the Avantax business by failing to integrate it operationally or culturally and charging financial professionals unreasonable fees, resulting in significant advisor attrition.
  • Responsible for selecting inexperienced and underqualified c-level leaders, suggesting very poor succession planning.
  • Presiding over a misaligned executive compensation structure that enabled Chief Executive Officer Chris Walters to obtain more than $8 million in 2020 (including roughly $200,000 for commuting expenses) – far exceeding the vast majority of his peers despite staggering stockholder value destruction.
  • Allowing unacceptable spending and a culture of excess to persist – including by maintaining a corporate plane – while stockholders suffer significant losses.
  • Demonstrating a complete disregard for corporate democracy by sending a stream of seemingly harassing letters to Ancora and its nominees and making a series of amendments to Blucora’s bylaws that appear deliberately designed to dissuade the Company’s owners from exercising their lawful rights to hold the Board accountable.

Our slate’s presentation also outlines a strategic vision for helping build a better Blucora. Our slate will bring a new mentality to the Board on Day 1 by encouraging collegial debate and thoughtful discussions about a new path forward. The four main components of our vision include:

