Ancora Releases Presentation Detailing the Case for Urgent Change Atop Blucora

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today released a 73-page presentation that details the case for urgent change in Blucora’s boardroom and summarizes its director candidates’ value-enhancing vision. As a reminder, Ancora is seeking to reconstitute Blucora’s 10-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 21, 2021 by removing four incumbent directors and electing four highly-qualified financial services industry experts: Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek.

