TCF Financial Corporation Introduces New Advisory Board to Bridge Generational Gap in Banking and Finance

The Emerging Leaders Advisory Board will provide fresh perspectives in four key business areas: technology and relationships in banking; workplace culture; financial needs of future generations; and corporate social responsibility.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF) on Tuesday announced the formation of a new advisory board comprised of a young and diverse group of leaders representing government, community non-profits, business owners, and banking. The Emerging Leaders Advisory Board –which includes eight TCF team members and seven external members–will work with TCF executives and the board of directors to bridge the generational gap that exists in modern banking and finance.

“It is important that, as a bank, we hear the voices of our younger leaders who are already reshaping how we do business and interact with each other. We are excited to work with this talented and diverse group of individuals who are leaders in their professions and communities. Their forward-thinking ideas will add a new dimension to our bank and help us to shape the way we think about banking for years to come," said Gary Torgow, executive chairman of TCF Financial Corp.

As part of their advisory role, the emerging leaders will develop and execute educational financial literacy and financial wellness events tailored to the needs of future generations, advise on ways to attract and retain talent, and help better position the bank as a socially responsible leader in the financial sector.

Members of the Emerging Leaders Advisory Board will serve a one-year term. Plans are underway to expand this board after the completion of the Huntington and TCF merger later this year.

"There is an immense amount of talent on this board, and I am eager to see the contributions they will make across the bank," said Stephen Steinour, Huntington Bancshares chairman, president and CEO. "At Huntington, we are committed to welcoming all generations and diversity of customers and talent, so the work of the Emerging Leaders Advisory Board is extremely important."

2021 Emerging Leaders Advisory Board members