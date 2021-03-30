 
CareView Communications, Inc. Announces Expansion of Hospital Agreement With Baptist Health South Florida

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announced today the expansion of its hospital agreement with Baptist Health South Florida (“Baptist Health”) to include another affiliated hospital, Doctor’s Hospital in Coral Gables, Florida. Doctor’s Hospital has provided quality health care since 1949. This acute facility is recognized for its services in orthopedics, sports medicine, general surgery and minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, geriatrics, intensive care and its state-of-the-art Emergency Department.

The three-year agreement with Doctor’s Hospital includes CareView’s hardware and software offering which includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, applications for use in ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units. CareView’s solution for reducing patient falls and increasing in-room patient safety, is a scalable design that delivers operational savings in any application.

"We are happy to expand our hospital agreement with Baptist Health to include Doctor’s Hospital. We know that our products will provide their patients with greater safety and satisfaction, while continuing to provide more efficient ways to manage staff, assets and patient care,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

