Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses

The past year has been especially difficult on small businesses, which account for more than 90% of our nation’s businesses. And with a majority of small business respondents in a recent survey 1 saying COVID-19 has made them more aware of the access to financing options available, there is an urgency to support these entrepreneurs now as they seek to build their financial and credit profiles in order to identify new opportunities and sustain their businesses long-term.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today unveiled major enhancements to its small business offerings, including a new digital self-service platform, key strategic partnerships, a new small business resource hub, and a refreshed brand.

“We know that small businesses need help now more than ever not just to survive, but to manage and grow their operations,” said Joseph Pascaretta, General Manager of Global Small Business for Dun & Bradstreet. “That is why we are accelerating our product innovation and key partnerships in an effort to help small business owners establish and potentially build their business credit profile, which might allow them to gain access to capital.”

Digital-first self-service client experience

Small business clients will now have access to a variety of new solutions to help them evaluate their business credit and risk and find new vendors and partners, all in a modern digital platform. The new experiences will be powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, which brings together a set of technologies that are foundational to digital transformation.

“The past year has seen accelerated digital transformation and many enterprises understand that they have to move services online to best meet the needs of their customers,” said Loni Stark, Vice President, Strategy and Product at Adobe. “We’re excited to partner with Dun & Bradstreet in their digital modernization to provide a great ecommerce experience and access to only the most relevant and engaging content for their small business customers.”

The new digital-first small business platform includes three new solutions, with more enhancements planned for future launches.

D&B Customer Portal: New portal will allow Dun & Bradstreet customers access to their products via a single experience.

D&B Marketplace: New marketplace allows clients to explore, discover, identify, and purchase solutions from Dun & Bradstreet partners, including software solutions, data sets, and APIs. (currently in Beta)

D&B Business Listing: New self-service platform within D-U-N-S Manager will allow small businesses to enhance their online profile across Dun & Bradstreet properties and the internet.

In addition to these enhancements, Dun & Bradstreet has individually partnered with Bank of America, to further educate small businesses about their credit profiles and how third parties may utilize their business credit scores, and separately with Plaid, to help small businesses improve the data and insights found in their credit profiles.