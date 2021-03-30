 
checkAd

Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:05  |  41   |   |   

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today unveiled major enhancements to its small business offerings, including a new digital self-service platform, key strategic partnerships, a new small business resource hub, and a refreshed brand.

The past year has been especially difficult on small businesses, which account for more than 90% of our nation’s businesses. And with a majority of small business respondents in a recent survey1 saying COVID-19 has made them more aware of the access to financing options available, there is an urgency to support these entrepreneurs now as they seek to build their financial and credit profiles in order to identify new opportunities and sustain their businesses long-term.

“We know that small businesses need help now more than ever not just to survive, but to manage and grow their operations,” said Joseph Pascaretta, General Manager of Global Small Business for Dun & Bradstreet. “That is why we are accelerating our product innovation and key partnerships in an effort to help small business owners establish and potentially build their business credit profile, which might allow them to gain access to capital.”

Digital-first self-service client experience

Small business clients will now have access to a variety of new solutions to help them evaluate their business credit and risk and find new vendors and partners, all in a modern digital platform. The new experiences will be powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, which brings together a set of technologies that are foundational to digital transformation.

“The past year has seen accelerated digital transformation and many enterprises understand that they have to move services online to best meet the needs of their customers,” said Loni Stark, Vice President, Strategy and Product at Adobe. “We’re excited to partner with Dun & Bradstreet in their digital modernization to provide a great ecommerce experience and access to only the most relevant and engaging content for their small business customers.”

The new digital-first small business platform includes three new solutions, with more enhancements planned for future launches.

  • D&B Customer Portal: New portal will allow Dun & Bradstreet customers access to their products via a single experience.
  • D&B Marketplace: New marketplace allows clients to explore, discover, identify, and purchase solutions from Dun & Bradstreet partners, including software solutions, data sets, and APIs. (currently in Beta)
  • D&B Business Listing: New self-service platform within D-U-N-S Manager will allow small businesses to enhance their online profile across Dun & Bradstreet properties and the internet.

In addition to these enhancements, Dun & Bradstreet has individually partnered with Bank of America, to further educate small businesses about their credit profiles and how third parties may utilize their business credit scores, and separately with Plaid, to help small businesses improve the data and insights found in their credit profiles.

Seite 1 von 3
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today unveiled major enhancements to its small business offerings, including a new digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer