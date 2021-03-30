 
checkAd

Walgreens Announces Further Expansion of its Financial Services Business Strategy with InComm Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Walgreens today announced an agreement with InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, to provide convenient and accessible financial services options for its customers. Together, the companies will launch a new bank account offering for its customers to be established at MetaBank* with a Mastercard debit card that will serve Walgreens shoppers both in-store and online and allow them to earn myWalgreens Cash rewards on all purchases as part of the new myWalgreens customer loyalty program launched in November 2020.

This agreement is part of Walgreens’ alternative profit strategy and recently announced broader initiative to launch new financial products and services that reinforce its ongoing commitment to offering differentiated services and benefits to its customers. The new banking solution will complement Walgreens’ plans to continue its health and well-being focus and enhance its loyalty program and customer personalization. The solution leverages InComm Payments’ modern digital banking-as-a-service platform. Walgreens shoppers will be able to find the product in-store or sign up directly online and then easily manage their everyday finances in a new easy-to-use mobile banking app. The bank account is expected to be available at nearly 9,000 Walgreens stores and online in the second half of 2021.

“Walgreens is committed to helping customers with their health and well-being needs, and we’re pleased to expand our financial services offerings to further enrich the experiences and ways we meet customers’ financial needs,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “We look forward to exploring and introducing even more customer-focused health and well-being payment initiatives in the near future, while creating new revenue streams.”

“We’re honored that Walgreens has selected InComm Payments’ financial services solutions to provide further benefits to its customers and communities,” said Stefan Happ, President of InComm Payments. “This new product offering will establish Walgreens as a destination for financial services, building on Walgreens’ legacy as a one-stop shop for pharmacy and convenience.”

In addition, Walgreens and InComm Payments plan to relaunch the Walgreens-branded gift card program. InComm Payments will oversee management of Walgreens’ existing physical gift card program, launch Walgreens’ digital gift cards, and enable digital purchase and redemption on walgreens.com. InComm Payments will also facilitate broader distribution of the Walgreens gift card across B2B, loyalty, rewards and e-commerce channels. The expansion further strengthens InComm Payments’ and Walgreens’ 12-year partnership while enhancing the Walgreens brand and customer experience in-store, online, and via mobile.

Seite 1 von 3


Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Announces Further Expansion of its Financial Services Business Strategy with InComm Payments Walgreens today announced an agreement with InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, to provide convenient and accessible financial services options for its customers. Together, the companies will launch a new bank account …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
15.03.21
Walgreens Calls for Diverse Local and Regional Vendor Participation Nationwide at the Localization Summit
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
10.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow mit nächstem Rekord - Nasdaq ins Minus gedreht
09.03.21
Walgreens Administers 5 Million COVID Vaccinations and Nears Completion of Long-Term Care Facility Program
04.03.21
Walgreens Find Care Introduces New Service Providers to Address Need for Comprehensive Healthcare During the COVID-19 Pandemic
02.03.21
Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Announcement for March 31, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
37
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer