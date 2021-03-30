Distribution agreements have been signed covering Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Central Eastern Europe, China, Hong Kong, Macao, and South Korea. Can-Fite is actively in talks with prospective distribution partners in other major markets and intends to optimize the value of potential future agreement based on advancements in its clinical pipeline. The world’s largest pharma market, the U.S., as well as other major markets including Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and others remain untapped opportunities for Can-Fite.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that the six existing distribution agreements it has signed for its advanced stage drug candidates Piclidenoson and Namodenoson in select territories have remaining potential milestone payments of up to approximately $130 million plus double digit royalties on net sales following regulatory approval. In addition, to date, the Company has collected over $20 million in non-dilutive upfront and milestone payments.

“Can-Fite’s robust clinical proof of concept and its effective business development strategy, combined with our core strength in small molecule drug innovation, enables us to forge partnerships with a growing number of global distribution partners. While our current distribution agreements have a potential for up to approximately $130 million in milestone payments, we continue to pursue opportunities in the largest pharmaceutical markets which we believe have the potential for substantial additional value,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.