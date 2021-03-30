 
Logiq Acquires Rebel AI to Bring E-commerce Growth to Brands and Agencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021   

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has acquired Rebel AI, an innovator in digital marketing solutions.

The Rebel AI platform, which is to be named Logiq Digital Marketing, will enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to more effectively compete against larger businesses for new customers. Through a simplified, easy-to-use platform, marketers will be able to advertise across popular websites and connected TV media destinations to attract more consumers to their online stores. Coupled with advanced audience targeting, artificial intelligence algorithms and blockchain-based security, this platform will also lower the costs of customer acquisition.

“Rebel AI’s approach to addressing the needs of e-commerce brands and agencies fully aligns with our strategic focus, and we expect the addition of their proprietary technology to dramatically accelerate the time-to-market of the launch of our holistic digital marketing strategy,” stated Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “Combining our respective strengths and capabilities puts us years ahead in terms of delivering a uniquely powerful platform geared for our SMB agency and brand clients.”

Logiq Digital Marketing is an open AI platform that not only provides flexibility for future development and integrations, but also allows clients to embed their own unique customizations for their business while remaining forward compatible with future enhancements.

“Logiq shares our vision of simplifying the marketing workflow for small and medium businesses,” said Rebel AI’s founder and CEO, Manny Puentes. “By combining Rebel AI’s data management and media buying capabilities, Fixel’s engagement-based AI-segmented audiences, and DataLogiq’s comprehensive consumer profiles into a single platform, we’re laying the foundation for marketers to reach their consumers in an easier and more cost-effective way.”

In the U.S. alone, the top 10 e-commerce players will account for 63.2% of online sales. Along with rising digital media costs, hidden marketing technology fees, and fast-evolving laws and regulations surrounding consumer data and privacy, SMBs have been underserved by the fragmented marketing technologies available to them to date. Logiq Digital Marketing was built specifically to address these challenges.

Zeit
23.03.21
Logiq Partners with Comviva to Offer Digital Wallet and Payment Services to Millions of Mobile Users Across Indonesia
17.03.21
Logiq Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1: 00 p.m. ET

Zeit
12.01.21
2
Logiq - eCommerce-, mCommerce-, Fintech-Business-Enablement-Lösungen