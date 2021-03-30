Allakos Announces Multiple Presentations Related to Eosinophil and Mast Cell-Driven Diseases at the 2021 DDW Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company” or “Allakos”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today announced the acceptance of two oral and five poster presentations at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting.



The presentations will take place during the DDW Annual Meeting being held virtually from May 21 to 23, 2021, at which time ePosters and ePapers will be available from the DDW ePosters and ePapers website. Abstracts will be available on the ePosters and ePapers website in April, and in the May online supplement to Gastroenterology.