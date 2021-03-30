Allakos Announces Multiple Presentations Related to Eosinophil and Mast Cell-Driven Diseases at the 2021 DDW Annual Meeting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company” or “Allakos”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of
eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today announced the acceptance of two oral and five poster presentations at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting.
The presentations will take place during the DDW Annual Meeting being held virtually from May 21 to 23, 2021, at which time ePosters and ePapers will be available from the DDW ePosters and ePapers website. Abstracts will be available on the ePosters and ePapers website in April, and in the May online supplement to Gastroenterology.
Prevalence Data Presentations:
Presentation (Presenter):
Endoscopy and Systematic Biopsy of Patients with Chronic Gastrointestinal Symptoms
Leads to High Discovery Rate of Patients Who Meet Histologic Criteria for Eosinophilic
Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis (Nicholas Talley MD PhD)
Session
(Time):
Novel Insights into the Pathogenesis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis and
Gastroenteritis (Presentation #537, May 22, 4:00–4:14pm ET)
Poster
(Presenter):
Gastroduodenal Eosinophilia is Under-Appreciated in Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)
Patients with Functional Bowel Symptoms: A Real Life Experience (Kathryn Peterson MD)
Session
(Time):
|Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroenteritis: Clinical (Session #5105, May 21, 12:15–1:00pm ET)
Long-Term Treatment Presentation:
Presentation
(Presenter):
Long-Term Treatment of Patients with Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic with
Lirentelimab, a Monoclonal Antibody Against Siglec-8 (Kathryn Peterson MD)
Session
(Time):
Novel Insights into the Pathogenesis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis and
Gastroenteritis (Presentation #539, May 22, 4:28–4:42pm ET)
Mechanism of Disease Presentation:
Poster
(Presenter):
Activated Mast Cells and Eosinophils are Associated with Increased Inflammatory
Mediators in Mucosal Biopsies from Patients with Chronic Gastrointestinal Symptoms
(Bradford Youngblood PhD)
Session
(Time):
Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroenteritis: Clinical
