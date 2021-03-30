 
VERB To Report Record Annual Growth for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021   

2020 SaaS Recurring Revenue Up 82% Over 2019

2021 Q1 – SaaS Recurring Revenue Guidance Already More than 30% Over Q1 2020

  • Full-year SaaS recurring revenue up 82% over previous year
  • Full-year total digital revenue up 53% over previous year
  • Fourth quarter 2020 SaaS Recurring revenue up 31% over previous year
  • Fourth quarter 2020 total digital revenue up 14% over previous year
  • Completed accretive acquisition of SoloFire, a leading SaaS sales enablement platform for healthcare and life sciences sales
  • VERB platform continues to gain traction and grow user downloads – now up to 1.93M (as of 3.26.21)
  • verbLIVE fully integrated with Salesforce platform and available on Salesforce AppExchange
  • Winner of Salesforce AppExchange’s Demo Jam for Salesforce productivity apps
  • Microsoft Outlook integration in public beta testing, expecting commercial release
  • verbTEAMS with verbLIVE launched in January, a CRM and content management solution with livestream selling feature for small businesses and solopreneurs
  • Ranked #1 among sales platforms for direct sales enterprise by Social Selling News
  • Added to Russell Microcap Index
  • Q1 2021 unaudited projected results indicate more than 30% SaaS recurring revenue growth over previous year and approximately 10% over fourth quarter 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a SaaS sales enablement platform rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, to report financial and operating results tomorrow for the full year 2020 and the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 and Recent Company Highlights to be Discussed on the Earnings Call

  • SaaS recurring revenue of approx. $5.1 million in 2020, up 82% over the previous year
  • Total Digital revenue of approx. $6.5 million, up 53% over the previous year
  • Total Non-Digital revenue of approx. $3.5 million, down 29% from the previous year, consistent with strategic objective to shift revenue mix towards Digital products
  • Total combined revenue of approx. $10 million in 2020, up 10% over the previous year
  • Completed the integration of livestream ecommerce application verbLIVE, with the platform of enterprise CRM giant Salesforce
  • Beta program for integration of VERB’s interactive video technology with Microsoft Outlook integration now underway, with availability anticipated through Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace and Co-Sell program with Microsoft’s field sales upon commercial release
  • Completed accretive acquisition of SoloFire, giving VERB immediate entry into the lucrative medical and life sciences sales market, which the Company believes is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for the sales enablement software industry
  • Launched verbTEAMS, a self-onboarding content management and customer relationship management system with built-in livestream ecommerce capability and one-click synchronization to Salesforce, for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs
  • Total SaaS revenue for the fiscal year ended 2020 was $6.1 million - up 31% on a pro forma basis from $4.6 million over the same period last year
  • Total Digital revenue for the fiscal year ended 2020 was $7.5 million - an increase of 18% on a pro forma basis, from $6.3 million for the same period last year
  • Total user downloads now at 1.93M, up more than 250 % over the 550,000 reported in same period last year and up from approximately 1.56M reported in the third quarter 2020
  • In March 2021, VERB closed a registered direct offering for straight common shares without warrants for gross proceeds of $15.0 million; in July 2020, VERB closed an underwritten public offering of common stock without warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $13.8 million
  • In January 2021, VERB ranked first in Social Selling News’ list of companies providing apps for direct selling, ranked by the number of clients over the past 12 months
  • In November 2020, VERB won Salesforce’s AppExchange Demo Jam for productivity apps with a demonstration of verbLIVE, which featured five other companies including Adobe and Smartsheet
  • Added Shaklee and Market America | SHOP.COM to growing roster of clients
  • In June, VERB was added to the Russell Microcap Index as part of the 2020 Russell indices’ annual reconstitution
  • Launched several initiatives to help small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic, as well as VERB for Humanity, as part of continuing and growing commitment to ESG initiatives
