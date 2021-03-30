VERB To Report Record Annual Growth for 2020

2020 SaaS Recurring Revenue Up 82% Over 2019

2021 Q1 – SaaS Recurring Revenue Guidance Already More than 30% Over Q1 2020

Full-year SaaS recurring revenue up 82% over previous year

Full-year total digital revenue up 53% over previous year

Fourth quarter 2020 SaaS Recurring revenue up 31% over previous year

Fourth quarter 2020 total digital revenue up 14% over previous year

Completed accretive acquisition of SoloFire, a leading SaaS sales enablement platform for healthcare and life sciences sales

VERB platform continues to gain traction and grow user downloads – now up to 1.93M (as of 3.26.21)

verbLIVE fully integrated with Salesforce platform and available on Salesforce AppExchange

Winner of Salesforce AppExchange’s Demo Jam for Salesforce productivity apps

Microsoft Outlook integration in public beta testing, expecting commercial release

verbTEAMS with verbLIVE launched in January, a CRM and content management solution with livestream selling feature for small businesses and solopreneurs

Ranked #1 among sales platforms for direct sales enterprise by Social Selling News

Added to Russell Microcap Index

Q1 2021 unaudited projected results indicate more than 30% SaaS recurring revenue growth over previous year and approximately 10% over fourth quarter 2020



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a SaaS sales enablement platform rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, to report financial and operating results tomorrow for the full year 2020 and the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

