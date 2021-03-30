 
checkAd

Sodexo and HelloFresh Partner to Launch Its First On-Campus Meal Kit Delivery Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits are now available for student delivery at more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities

GAITHERSBURG, MD, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company committed to providing quality of life, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership today with HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, to offer delivery of HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits to students at more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities.

Using Sodexo’s BiteU app, students can pre-select, order and schedule meal kits for delivery. Whether students are vegetarian, on a low-calorie diet, or looking for something quick and easy, HelloFresh gives them the flexibility to select meals from an extensive rotating weekly menu. EveryPlate offers an ever-changing menu of simplistic, delicious, and affordable chef-curated recipes with vegetarian and gourmet options. Meal kits arrive with fresh, pre-measured ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and all the necessary tools to get dinner together in 30 minutes or less. Students have the option to cancel, change, or skip orders at any time.

“Our campus dining program is focused on enabling choice and convenience,” said Kevin Rettle, vice president, global offer development and digital innovation, Sodexo Universities and Schools. “Our partnership with HelloFresh allows us to expand our resident dining experience and provide an affordable, family meal-style option for students and customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Sodexo to bring both our HelloFresh and EveryPlate brand meal kits to college campuses across the country,” said Andreas Sossong, vice president, strategic projects at HelloFresh US. “Busy students should have a convenient, affordable way to enjoy delicious, homecooked meals with high quality ingredients. We look forward to introducing this unique cooking experience to students at additional campuses throughout the year.”

Sodexo’s on-campus food and retail outlets are powered by its BiteU app. Created internally by Sodexo’s technology and university teams, the BiteU app connects back-end card systems to make meal plans and payment options seamless and creates a safe, cashless environment across campuses. Since launching, BiteU has been deployed at 40 percent of Sodexo-serviced sites. It will achieve 80 percent deployment by August 2021.

About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 600 million meals and reached close to 5.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

 

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Dasha Ross-Smith
Sodexo
Dasha.Ross-Smith@sodexo.com

Seite 1 von 2
Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo and HelloFresh Partner to Launch Its First On-Campus Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits are now available for student delivery at more than 300 U.S. colleges and universitiesGAITHERSBURG, MD, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company committed to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Sodexo Healthcare Awarded Managed Services Agreement with Conductiv
24.03.21
SodexoSelectedto ProvideClinical Nutrition ExpertiseatPenn State Health
23.03.21
SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning
22.03.21
Sodexo appoints Anne Bardot as Group Chief Communications Officer
19.03.21
Sodexo and the IUF committed to health and safety priorities
17.03.21
Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer
16.03.21
Menu Items Unveiled for College Basketball’s Big Event at Lucas Oil Stadium
15.03.21
Sodexo and ‘Women Back to Work’ Help Bridge the Employment Gap for Women Re-entering the workforce
03.03.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights February 28, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert