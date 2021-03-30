Sprott to Host Investor Webcast

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today that it will host an Investor Webcast on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s presenters will be Peter Grosskopf, Chief Executive Officer, Whitney George, President, Kevin Hibbert, Chief Financial Officer, and John Ciampaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Asset Management.



To register for the Investor Webcast and to submit questions for the management team in advance of the webcast, please click here.