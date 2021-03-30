 
checkAd

GCAC First Commercial Software Sale Cash Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Company Marks Transition from Technology Concept to Commercial Reality

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, announced that a cash deposit was logged into the Company’s bank account today by a customer paying for its Efixii software.

The cash deposit moves GCAC’s Efixii product from being a technology concept to a fully-fledged commercial product. Previously, as an emerging software company, every quarterly MD&A filing showed ‘Total Quarterly Revenues’ of $Nil. Starting today, that ends. For 5 years the Efixii product was conceived, designed, patented and developed with $6m of shareholder funds and today, the Company has blossomed into a software licensor that customers are happy to pay for.

GCAC’s balance sheet has never been stronger, its customer base never larger and its software product suite never so complete. The multi-million-dollar investments already received in 2021 have empowered the Company to expand its sales pipeline, bring its drop-ship cannabis business-vertical to life and allow it to deliver best-in-class efficacy, transparency and compliance technology to cannabis cultivators, medical professionals and patients alike.

“Execution, execution, execution, it’s all about execution. We’ve had our bumps in the road getting here but never lost sight of our vision - ‘better patient outcomes’. The metamorphosis from concept to reality has been realized. Our current financial position, our near-term execution plan and our unrelenting drive makes this the most exciting time for GCAC since I took over in February 2016. And, so now we grow, grow, grow,” stated Brad Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world’s largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

For more Company information, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Press Contact
Phone: +1 (800) 409-5679
Email: info@cannappscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information 
This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.


Global Cannabis Applications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCAC First Commercial Software Sale Cash Deposit Company Marks Transition from Technology Concept to Commercial RealityVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading medical …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
GCAC to Give Back to its Shareholders by an ‘Enforcement of Security’ for a Delinquent $5M Debt Owed to Company

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
1.513
Gelingt Fundamental Applications Corp. mit Serum TM der große Durchbruch?
26.02.21
1
Global Cannabis Application, von 0.02 Cent auf 1 Dollar !