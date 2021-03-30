 
checkAd

RDE Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Resilience and Resolve in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Ketan Thakker, CEO of RDE Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s value as a provider of online deals to the restaurant industry, as well as management’s ability to generate growth amid the COVID pandemic.

RDE (restaurant, dining and entertainment) owns and operates Restaurant.com, the largest restaurant-focused digital deal brands in the U.S. Through an array of customized rewards, incentives and loyalty benefits programs, Restaurant.com has become a key ingredient in the recipe for resilience for many independent restaurants nationwide.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Thakker describes the Company’s operations and how it generates multiple revenue streams through its B2B, B2C and ancillary businesses. Key partnerships – which include T-Mobile, Florida Power, Progressive Insurance, Hertz, AFLAC and others – sweeten the structure, with each agreement growing the Company’s database of consumers by the millions.

The interview highlights several of these partnerships, including a recent agreement with MemberHub in which Restaurant.com will offer its restaurant-focused digital deals to the nearly 3 million users of MemberHub, and another with AMAC (the Association of Mature American Citizens) and its 2.3 million members.

Of great significance is RDE’s partnership with celebrity chef Fabio Viviani as the first member of the Company’s Restaurant Advisory Board. Viviani, a hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV host, has opened dozens of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces. Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the nation’s leading restaurant groups, serving more than 10 million meals each year.

“One of our initiatives in 2021 was to partner with restaurateur and chefs who are at the forefront of the industry, who are feeling the pain through this pandemic,” states Thakker. Viviani recognizes RDE’s efforts to get the restaurant industry back on its feet, he says, and joined the Company’s advisory board to contribute his expertise to the rebound.

The interview shifts to RDE’s financial performance and its ability to excel through the COVID pandemic. Thakker describes how the celebration of RDE’s acquisition of Restaurant.com in the spring of 2020 collided with the first wave of national lockdowns.

Management pooled their expertise, leveraging over 100 years of combined to restructure RDE during the lockdown and plan for the year ahead.

“RDE bought Restaurant.com on March 1, 2020. Fourteen days later, the entire country goes on a lockdown, including Restaurant.com. What we did as a management team … we took the time to restructure everything from service providers to our lease to reduce our operating costs,” explains Thakker. “We knew we were going to take a hit on topline, so when we come out of this pandemic, whether it’s 10 weeks or 10 months later, we were going to be ready to go. On the planning side, we also took time to rebuild and enhance our technology, we built our new product offering that we’re going to be coming out with in Q2. We are ready to go as we come to an end of this pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 4
RDE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RDE Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Resilience and Resolve in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Ketan Thakker, CEO of RDE Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s value as a provider of online …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration