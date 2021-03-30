RDE Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Resilience and Resolve in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

RDE (restaurant, dining and entertainment) owns and operates Restaurant.com, the largest restaurant-focused digital deal brands in the U.S. Through an array of customized rewards, incentives and loyalty benefits programs, Restaurant.com has become a key ingredient in the recipe for resilience for many independent restaurants nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Ketan Thakker, CEO of RDE Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s value as a provider of online deals to the restaurant industry, as well as management’s ability to generate growth amid the COVID pandemic.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Thakker describes the Company’s operations and how it generates multiple revenue streams through its B2B, B2C and ancillary businesses. Key partnerships – which include T-Mobile, Florida Power, Progressive Insurance, Hertz, AFLAC and others – sweeten the structure, with each agreement growing the Company’s database of consumers by the millions.

The interview highlights several of these partnerships, including a recent agreement with MemberHub in which Restaurant.com will offer its restaurant-focused digital deals to the nearly 3 million users of MemberHub, and another with AMAC (the Association of Mature American Citizens) and its 2.3 million members.

Of great significance is RDE’s partnership with celebrity chef Fabio Viviani as the first member of the Company’s Restaurant Advisory Board. Viviani, a hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV host, has opened dozens of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces. Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the nation’s leading restaurant groups, serving more than 10 million meals each year.

“One of our initiatives in 2021 was to partner with restaurateur and chefs who are at the forefront of the industry, who are feeling the pain through this pandemic,” states Thakker. Viviani recognizes RDE’s efforts to get the restaurant industry back on its feet, he says, and joined the Company’s advisory board to contribute his expertise to the rebound.

The interview shifts to RDE’s financial performance and its ability to excel through the COVID pandemic. Thakker describes how the celebration of RDE’s acquisition of Restaurant.com in the spring of 2020 collided with the first wave of national lockdowns.

Management pooled their expertise, leveraging over 100 years of combined to restructure RDE during the lockdown and plan for the year ahead.

“RDE bought Restaurant.com on March 1, 2020. Fourteen days later, the entire country goes on a lockdown, including Restaurant.com. What we did as a management team … we took the time to restructure everything from service providers to our lease to reduce our operating costs,” explains Thakker. “We knew we were going to take a hit on topline, so when we come out of this pandemic, whether it’s 10 weeks or 10 months later, we were going to be ready to go. On the planning side, we also took time to rebuild and enhance our technology, we built our new product offering that we’re going to be coming out with in Q2. We are ready to go as we come to an end of this pandemic.”