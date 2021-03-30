 
checkAd

Royalty Pharma Appoints Henry A. Fernandez as Lead Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that the independent directors of the Board have unanimously appointed Henry A. Fernandez as Lead Independent Director. Mr. Fernandez is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI Inc. Mr. Fernandez will continue to serve on the Audit Committee of Royalty Pharma plc.

“We are further strengthening the governance of Royalty Pharma with this new key role," stated Pablo Legorreta, founder, CEO and Chairman of Royalty Pharma. “Henry has a record of exceptional leadership having led MSCI from a nascent index business to a leading global provider of critical decision support tools for the investment community. Henry has demonstrated tremendous business acumen, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, unwavering integrity and a clear focus on corporate responsibility. During his tenure at MSCI, he has delivered significant value creation for all stakeholders. Royalty Pharma will benefit greatly from Henry’s extensive experience as we continue to build upon our unique leadership position at the heart of funding biopharma innovation to improve the lives of patients globally," Legorreta added.

“I am honored to be selected for this Board role,” said Henry A. Fernandez. “I have observed the high caliber of the people at Royalty Pharma and the strength of the business model as a longtime shareholder and as a Board member since August 2020. I look forward to providing strong independent oversight as Lead Independent Director.”

About Henry A. Fernandez

Henry A. Fernandez has served as Director and Chairman of MSCI Inc. since 2007 and as Chief Executive Officer since 1998. Before leading MSCI’s transition to becoming a fully independent, public company in 2007, he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley from 1983 to 1991 and from 1994 to 2007, where he worked in emerging markets product strategy, equity derivative sales and trading, mergers and acquisitions, worldwide corporate finance and mortgage finance for U.S. financial institutions. Mr. Fernandez serves on the Board of Trustees for Stanford University as well as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Mr. Fernandez holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and pursued doctoral studies in economics at Princeton University.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


Royalty Pharma Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royalty Pharma Appoints Henry A. Fernandez as Lead Independent Director NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that the independent directors of the Board have unanimously appointed Henry A. Fernandez as Lead Independent Director. Mr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration