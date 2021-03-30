 
checkAd

Meten EdtechX Initiates Blockchain Technology Strategic Plan and to Introduce Dogecoin Reward Mechanism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has initiated its blockchain technology strategic plan (the “Plan”) and will introduce a Dogecoin reward mechanism on the platform of Likeshuo for foreign teachers. Dogecoin is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin.

The Company has divided the Plan into three major stages:

Preliminary Test Period

The first stage, which is the preliminary test period, the Company plans to introduce a Dogecoin reward mechanism to offer incentives to foreign teachers. Students can reward the teachers with Dogecoins based on their teaching performance and teachers can also earn Dogecoin rewards by undertaking teaching and research tasks published on the Company’s platform. In addition, students can also earn Dogecoins by completing their studies and sharing knowledge on the platform.

Joint Development Period

In the second stage, the joint development period, the Company will actively seek cooperation with online education regulators and blockchain technology service providers to build a healthy ecosystem of mutual benefit by leveraging the technological advantages of blockchain. The Company also plans to cooperate with 3rd parties to build an ecosystem to protect copyright, verify teachers’ qualification, record students’ competency indicators more effectively while better protecting students’ privacy.

Technology Integration Period

The third stage is the technology integration period, in which the Company expects to integrate its own resources and technological strengths, apply blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to further revolutionize online education and provide students with high-quality education services.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

Seite 1 von 3
Meten EdtechX Education Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meten EdtechX Initiates Blockchain Technology Strategic Plan and to Introduce Dogecoin Reward Mechanism SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Meten EdtechX Utilizes Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize Education Industry
05.03.21
Meten EdtechX Reports a 591% Increase in Gross Billing of its Junior ELT Business in February 2021
03.03.21
Meten EdtechX to Resume Full Operation of its Learning Centers in March 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
8
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd - Bildungs- und Ausbildungsdienstleister