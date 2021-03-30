Meten EdtechX Initiates Blockchain Technology Strategic Plan and to Introduce Dogecoin Reward Mechanism

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has initiated its blockchain technology strategic plan (the “Plan”) and will introduce a Dogecoin reward mechanism on the platform of Likeshuo for foreign teachers. Dogecoin is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin.

Preliminary Test Period

The first stage, which is the preliminary test period, the Company plans to introduce a Dogecoin reward mechanism to offer incentives to foreign teachers. Students can reward the teachers with Dogecoins based on their teaching performance and teachers can also earn Dogecoin rewards by undertaking teaching and research tasks published on the Company’s platform. In addition, students can also earn Dogecoins by completing their studies and sharing knowledge on the platform.

Joint Development Period

In the second stage, the joint development period, the Company will actively seek cooperation with online education regulators and blockchain technology service providers to build a healthy ecosystem of mutual benefit by leveraging the technological advantages of blockchain. The Company also plans to cooperate with 3rd parties to build an ecosystem to protect copyright, verify teachers’ qualification, record students’ competency indicators more effectively while better protecting students’ privacy.

Technology Integration Period

The third stage is the technology integration period, in which the Company expects to integrate its own resources and technological strengths, apply blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to further revolutionize online education and provide students with high-quality education services.

