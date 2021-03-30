Vivos Therapeutics to Launch MyoCorrect Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy Service

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that it will launch a new service called MyoCorrect , where trained therapists will provide Vivos-trained providers access to orofacial myofunctional therapy (OMT) via telemedicine technology as a component to OSA treatment using the Company’s Vivos System.

Vivos to offer MyoCorrect via telemedicine for all Vivos-trained clinicians to use as therapeutic protocol in tandem with the Vivos System

Vivos expects to see additional revenue from its new MyoCorrect service in the form of increased Vivos System cases and fees charged for the service. Vivos believes the MyoCorrect service will become an important value-added component in the treatment of OSA using the Vivos System. Vivos further believes that offering OMT as a service will provide Vivos with an additional competitive advantage in the OSA treatment marketplace.

OMT therapists work to strengthen and improve function in the muscles of the lips, tongue, cheeks and face and their related roles in breathing, sucking, chewing, swallowing, and some aspects of speech. Research has shown OMT to be an effective component of OSA treatment. Vivos plans to make the MyoCorrect protocol available as a component of the Vivos System and will actively integrate training and implementation protocols for Vivos trained dentists to utilize the MyoCorrect therapy.

Vivos-trained dentists who have actively incorporated OMT into their Vivos System treatment protocols report four primary benefits: (1) higher case acceptance, (2) better patient compliance, (3) shorter treatment times, and (4) improved clinical outcomes. However, due to scarcity of trained OMT therapists in many areas and other factors, too few dentists and patients have been able to access this important adjunctive therapy. MyoCorrect will provide every Vivos dentist with immediate and easy access via telemedicine to this valuable clinical resource at an attractive price point.