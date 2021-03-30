 
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Closing of Agreement with Takeda for Global Development and Commercialization of Soticlestat

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) (“Ovid”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the closing of the Royalty, License and Termination agreement (the “Agreement”) under which Takeda Pharmaceutical secured global rights from Ovid to develop and commercialize the investigational medicine soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

At closing, Ovid received an upfront payment of $196 million and is eligible to receive up to an additional $660 million upon achieving development, regulatory and sales milestones. In addition, Ovid will receive tiered double-digit royalties, up to 20 percent on sales of soticlestat, if approved and commercialized. Takeda has assumed sole responsibility for further worldwide development and commercialization, and Ovid no longer has any financial obligation to Takeda under the original collaboration agreement, including for milestone payments or any future development and commercialization costs.

About Soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935)
Soticlestat is a potent, highly selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H), with the potential to reduce seizure susceptibility and improve seizure control. CH24H is predominantly expressed in the brain, where it converts cholesterol into 24S-hydroxycholesterol (24HC) to adjust the homeostatic balance of brain cholesterol. 24HC is a positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor and modulates glutamatergic signaling associated with epilepsy. Glutamate is one of the main neurotransmitters in the brain and has been shown to play a role in the initiation and spread of seizure activity. Recent literature indicates that CH24H is involved in over-activation of the glutamatergic pathway through modulation of the NMDA channel and that increased expression of CH24H can disrupt the reuptake of glutamate by astrocytes, resulting in epileptogenesis and neurotoxicity. Inhibition of CH24H by soticlestat reduces the neuronal levels of 24HC and may improve distorted excitatory/inhibitory balance in the brain.

