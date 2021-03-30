 
Histogen to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday April 13, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Live Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/hsto/2276780

For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.histogen.com.

About Histogen
Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson
Executive Vice President & CFO
Histogen Inc.
ir@histogen.com


25.03.21
Histogen Appoints Rochelle Fuhrmann to Board of Directors
16.03.21
Histogen and Amerimmune Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of Emricasan in Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients
15.03.21
Histogen Announces Removal of Clinical Hold by FDA for HST-003 IND to Initiate a Phase 1/2 Trial for Knee Cartilage Regeneration
11.03.21
Histogen Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
10.03.21
Histogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Industry Leader Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D.
04.03.21
Histogen to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
02.03.21
Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

