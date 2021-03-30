

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2021 / 14:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Gläß

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Incorrectly entered the number of pieces and not the volume of the transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GK Software SE

b) LEI

5299000I87LKW19YDZ10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007571424

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 105.75 EUR 6345000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 105.75 EUR 6345000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

