Konsolidator signs the first customers in France and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Press release no 4-2021

Søborg, March 30, 2021

Konsolidator has signed its first customers in France and UAE. This means that Konsolidator’s software is now being used by customers in 14 different countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and North America. 

Since the beginning of 2020 Konsolidator has intensified the digital marketing efforts to broaden the potential market reach and the two new customers in France and UEA shows the effect of these efforts. 

“Despite Covid-19 it is possible for us to reach out to potential customers through online advertising in a quick and cost-efficient way. Therefore, we have been able to increase sales meetings and have seen an increasing interest in our product from around the globe. We have the advantage of an online sales and onboarding model that allows us to cover international markets efficiently from our locations in London, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. This efficiency is not only an obvious strength in our business model but also an advantage for finance professionals around the globe as they can explore, decide, and onboard our software when it is most convenient for them”, says CEO Claus Finderup Grove. 
  

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 83 A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

