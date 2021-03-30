 
checkAd

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:15  |  22   |   |   

HONESDALE, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market NWFL) today announced the initiation of a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 400,000 shares, in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that, "we believe, at appropriate levels, the repurchase of shares of our common stock is a proper use of our capital. Our repurchase program could potentially enhance shareholder value in the Company by increasing return on equity and net income per share.” The Company expects to appoint Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. as its independent repurchasing agent to repurchase shares of its common stock on its behalf.

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $1.852 billion, loans outstanding of $1.411 billion, total deposits of $1.535 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $194.8 million. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements. This material contains forward-looking information, as that term is defined under the Exchange Act, including information regarding purchases by the Company of its common stock pursuant to any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, including changes in price and volume and the volatility of the Company’s common stock; adverse developments affecting either or both of prices and trading of exchange-traded securities, including securities listed on the NASDAQ Global Market; and unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements or information, including those contained in this material, and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

CONTACT: William S. Lance
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
(570) 253-8505
www.waynebank.com




Norwood Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Stock Repurchase Program HONESDALE, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market NWFL) today announced the initiation of a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 5% of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend