Issue of equity

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 March 2021 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 3 December 2020. 31,128,666 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 62.8p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 60.0p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 253,187,618 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

