Effective April 1, 2021 itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions will operate as NTT DATA Business Solutions (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) - Rebranding as NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT
DATA's global growth initiative
itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of SAP's largest partners
globally, which generated annual sales of some 1.072 billion euros in calendar
year 2020 with SAP-centric consulting, managed and co-innovation services, will
operate under the new company name NTT DATA Business Solutions
(https://www.nttdata-solutions.com) AG as of April 1. The previous separate
branding will be transformed to match the NTT DATA
(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en) branding. The rebranding of the company
forms part of a major global growth and branding initiative conducted by NTT
DATA.
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG will remain a stand-alone company with
headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide,
the NTT DATA Business Solutions group will operate in the market independently.
Headed by CEO Norbert Rotter, the executive board and management will continue
their responsibilities as before. All contracts with customers, partners and
service providers associated with the group will stay valid.
"Together with NTT DATA, one of the globally most successful IT service
providers, we are opening a new chapter in our corporate history today," says
Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions, "that will further increase our
visibility. At the same time, our main focus remains on being the globally
leading SAP partner and reseller to the SME sector. With the power of NTT DATA,
we will make further inroads into the large enterprise market as well. I am sure
that the well-respected NTT DATA brand will help us to be more successful and
well-known worldwide. We will also attract more high potentials to start their
international career at NTT DATA Business Solutions."
Global branding initiative within NTT DATA group starting April 1
"We have taken another major step towards global brand integration," says Kaz
Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President & Representative Director, NTT DATA.
"I believe that strengthening the NTT DATA brand will allow us to provide
high-quality services more broadly to clients throughout the world and achieve
business growth. As NTT DATA grows to become a TOP 5 IT service provider, NTT
DATA Business Solutions will play an important role by strengthening and
enhancing its SAP-centric business solution offerings."
SAP expertise and aspirations documented in the mission statement: We Transform.
SAP® Solutions into Value
NTT DATA Business Solutions offers customers and institutions an extensive
portfolio comprised of consulting, managed and co-innovation services based on
