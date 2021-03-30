Bielefeld (ots) - Rebranding as NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT

DATA's global growth initiative



itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of SAP's largest partners

globally, which generated annual sales of some 1.072 billion euros in calendar

year 2020 with SAP-centric consulting, managed and co-innovation services, will

operate under the new company name NTT DATA Business Solutions

(https://www.nttdata-solutions.com) AG as of April 1. The previous separate

branding will be transformed to match the NTT DATA

(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en) branding. The rebranding of the company

forms part of a major global growth and branding initiative conducted by NTT

DATA.



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG will remain a stand-alone company with

headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide,

the NTT DATA Business Solutions group will operate in the market independently.

Headed by CEO Norbert Rotter, the executive board and management will continue

their responsibilities as before. All contracts with customers, partners and

service providers associated with the group will stay valid.







providers, we are opening a new chapter in our corporate history today," says

Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions, "that will further increase our

visibility. At the same time, our main focus remains on being the globally

leading

we will make further inroads into the large enterprise market as well. I am sure

that the well-respected NTT DATA brand will help us to be more successful and

well-known worldwide. We will also attract more high potentials to start their

international career at NTT DATA Business Solutions."



Global branding initiative within NTT DATA group starting April 1



"We have taken another major step towards global brand integration," says Kaz

Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President & Representative Director, NTT DATA.

"I believe that strengthening the NTT DATA brand will allow us to provide

high-quality services more broadly to clients throughout the world and achieve

business growth. As NTT DATA grows to become a TOP 5 IT service provider, NTT

DATA Business Solutions will play an important role by strengthening and

enhancing its SAP-centric business solution offerings."



SAP expertise and aspirations documented in the mission statement: We Transform.

SAP® Solutions into Value



NTT DATA Business Solutions offers customers and institutions an extensive

portfolio comprised of consulting, managed and co-innovation services based on



