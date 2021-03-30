 
The Estée Lauder Companies and Eastman sign global memorandum of understanding to further sustainable packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
ELC to incorporate Eastman Renew products in its packaging portfolio to enable achievement of its 2025 sustainable packaging goals

NEW YORK, and KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman today announce a global memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable ELC to take significant strides towards its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8843651-eastman-estee-lauder-companies-sustainable-packaging-global-mou/

Through the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content.* This is the first sustainability-based agreement between Eastman and a major prestige beauty house and will help drive the increased use of recycled and/or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

"Our suppliers play a critical role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies continue to move the needle and think innovatively about sustainability," said Roberto Magana, senior vice president and chief procurement officer for The Estée Lauder Companies. "Eastman's molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew products will help drive the achievement of the company's sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetic, safety and performance of our prestige products. We look forward to collaborating with them."

Eastman's portfolio includes a newly introduced line of molecularly recycled polyesters produced via Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling. These sustainable resins, which include Eastman Cristal Renew and Eastman Tritan Renew, are made using up to 100% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified recycled content* and are chemically indistinguishable from their legacy counterparts. They demonstrate the same high-quality and processing ease of virgin polymers with the clarity, luster, color compatibility and durability cosmetics packaging demands—while providing premium recycled content.

