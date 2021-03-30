DGAP-News: Kaya Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Kaya Holdings, Inc.: Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings' Israeli Subsidiary Receives Initial Approval for Cannabis Cultivation and Processing License 30.03.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Approval Sets Stage for Development of Kaya Farms Israel Facility at Green Negev, Israel's "Silicon Valley" of Medical Cannabis

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to vertically integrate cannabis retail, cultivation and processing, announced today that its Israeli subsidiary, Kaya Shalvah (Kaya Farms Israel) has been awarded its initial permit from the "YAKAR", the Department for Medical Cannabis in the Israeli Ministry of Health, to develop an Israeli cannabis cultivation and processing facility.

Kaya Shalvah (Kaya Farms Israel) Medical Cannabis Production Facility,

Green Negev Cannabis Complex, Yerucham, Israel (Project Design Rendering).

This initial permit grants the Company permission to proceed with its plans to develop commercial scale cannabis cultivation and processing site at the Green Negev cannabis complex in Yerucham, Israel, pending a tender for the land. Once the Company develops the site in accordance with all Israeli regulations, and meets all requisite standards), the final cultivation and processing licenses are issued.

"Israel has long been a center of cannabis research, pioneered by Hebrew University Professor Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, who jumpstarted the medical cannabis revolution with his breakthrough discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)," stated KAYS' CEO Craig Frank, "and we have already met extraordinary entrepreneurs with whom we hope to cooperate. Israel offers an attractive market, access to additional markets and close proximity to an excellent knowledge base and cutting-edge technologies, which will aid us as we execute our international growth plan. With this important piece of our puzzle in place we can pursue the remaining elements of our strategy including footholds in other important emerging markets".

"Getting this formal permission to commence development of our planned facility in Yerucham again demonstrates our progress in seeking to establish KAYS as an effective competitor in the international cannabis market," continued Frank. "It is our expectation that eventually the market will recognize the promising opportunities we have lined up and our steady execution. We strive to have our value better reflect our potential".