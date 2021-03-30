BNED Course Material Delivery Program Has Positive Impact on Student Success, Finds New Survey

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) , a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced results from a new Barnes & Noble College Insights student survey that sought to better understand the impact of the Company’s course material delivery model, BNC First Day Complete.

Download the BNC First Day Complete infographic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BNC First Day Complete is an innovative model of course material delivery that addresses equitable access across an entire institution by ensuring all students are prepared for learning by the first day of class. For campuses utilizing the First Day Complete model, the cost of course materials are bundled into tuition and/or fees, and the campus bookstore oversees the distribution of physical and digital course materials to all students on or before the first day of class. Through a concierge-style service, students can choose to pick up all their physical materials at the bookstore or have them shipped, while digital materials are accessible through an institution’s learning management system. Additionally, the program plays an important role in driving affordability on campus, providing an average 35-50% reduction in course material cost to students.

When students have access to their learning materials at the start of class, they can engage with the course content from day one, ensuring there are no gaps in learning. In a survey conducted with more than 600 students utilizing First Day Complete in the Spring 2021 term:

74% of students said the program helped them to be better prepared for the academic term.

66% of students said it had a positive impact on their success in the classroom.

50% of students felt the program helped them achieve better grades.

Amongst the additional top benefits of the program cited by students were the convenience and time-savings it offers. Of those surveyed, 86% said they found it convenient to have their course materials bundled and delivered to them through this program. In addition, 85% stated the program saved them time. “I like that I didn't have to think about doing everything to get my course materials,” one survey respondent explained. “Everything was already ready for me.”

“Our mission as a community college and an open access institution is to provide students with the opportunities and the tools they need to succeed. We were fortunate to have a partner in Barnes & Noble College who shared our vision. That’s why two years ago we became the first public college in the nation to collaborate with them on the Box of Books program,” said Dr. Casey Crabill, President, Onondaga Community College. “We worked together to provide students with the access to textbooks and technology they needed at flat-rate, predictable prices. Two years later we can see the positive impact this program has had on both student retention and student performance. We’re proud to say Box of Books has made a difference in the lives of our students.”

“BNED has long been dedicated to driving student success, and First Day Complete is offering an even greater opportunity for us to help our partners increase student outcomes across their campuses,” said Jonathan Shar, Executive Vice President, Retail & Client Solutions, BNED. “We strive to offer students programs and services that will help them succeed. As the survey confirms, First Day Complete not only offers a simpler, more convenient way for students to get their course materials, but it is also having a positive impact on their academic journeys.”

BNC First Day Programs are currently offered at more than 250 campuses nationwide, with a rapidly growing number of campuses implementing the First Day Complete solution. For more information on the program, visit: www.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005178/en/