Genprex Announces Preclinical Data for TUSC2 Immunogene Therapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer to Be Featured in Two Presentations at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that preclinical data of its TUSC2 immunogene therapy (REQORSA) in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapies, as well as in combination with targeted therapies to overcome resistance to osimertinib, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), will be featured in two presentations at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 21) taking place virtually from April 9-14, 2021.

“We look forward to the presentation of these data that highlight the potential of TUSC2 immunogene therapy to enhance chemo-immune combination treatments and overcome resistance to osimertinib in lung cancer, to an audience of the world’s leading cancer researchers,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “As lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, we remain keenly focused on initiating our Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials to evaluate REQORSA, our proprietary TUSC2 immunogene therapy, in non-small cell lung cancer.”