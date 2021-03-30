Docebo Launches Multi-Product Learning Suite to Address Challenges Across Entire Learning Lifecycle

Previously, Docebo has focused on solving the problem of how organizations deliver training with its flagship learning management system (LMS). With the launch of Docebo Learning Suite, Docebo will go beyond content delivery and address challenges across the entire learning lifecycle, from content creation and management to measuring learning impact and key business drivers.

The launch of Docebo Learning Suite coincides with the launch of Docebo Shape, a content creation product built on AI. Developed internally, Docebo Shape enables businesses to bring more internal experts into their elearning content strategy by leveraging AI to create engaging learning content in minutes.

Including Docebo Shape, the core products that come together to transform the company’s offering into a cohesive learning suite include:

Docebo Learn LMS, a top-rated Learning Management System that has been used by more than 2,000 customers;

Docebo Shape, a content creation product that uses AI to create elearning content in minutes;

Docebo Content, a library of thousands of off-the-shelf, mobile-ready learning courses, and;

Docebo Learning Impact, a data-driven tool that allows users to measure the effectiveness of their learning programs on their people and improve ROI.

“Our vision is to build a learning suite for the future that addresses every enterprise learning requirement so our customers have a one-stop shop for all their learning needs,” said Docebo’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Erba. “Today’s announcement is the result of both a previous acquisition and internal R&D, and it’s a testament to the innovation that exists in Docebo’s DNA.”

To learn more about Docebo’s Enterprise Learning Suite, visit www.docebo.com.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo's multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

