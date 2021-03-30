 
Walmart to Participate in Cowen's 2nd Annual Consumer Platforms for the Next Generation Summit

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart Inc. executive vice president and chief sustainability officer and Walmart Foundation president, will participate in the virtual Cowen 2nd Annual Consumer Platforms for the Next Generation Summit on Tuesday, April 6, at 11:20 a.m. EDT. The session will be webcast live through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com. A transcript of this session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

