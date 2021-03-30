 
RenovaCare Announces Organizational Changes and Appointment of New Officers

ROSELAND, N.J., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of organs and tissues, announced today that its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Mr. Alan Rubino, has decided to retire. “I am proud of all that has been accomplished at RenovaCare with our management team during my leadership tenure,” stated Mr. Rubino. “I wish the Company and its shareholders continued success as it prepares to commence its initial clinical studies.”

Mr. Rubino formally resigned as the Company’s Chairman, CEO, and President and from its Board of Directors on and effective as of March 25, 2021. To ensure an orderly management transition, Mr. Rubino will continue to provide consulting services to the Company, its senior management staff and the team of contract bioengineers, MD-PhDs, cell biologists, and support staff at Renovacare’s R&D Innovation Center in Berlin, Germany.

On March 26, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Dr. Kaiyo Nedd to serve as the Company’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, to serve as the Company’s Chairman, effective March 26, 2021. Both Dr. Nedd and Mr. Rayat will serve as members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Nedd has been a practicing medical doctor for over 20 years in Vancouver, British Columbia. He was educated at the University of British Columbia and MD. Howard University and the College of Medicine Washington D.C. before undertaking emergency medicine rotation training at Harvard University Brigham and Women’s Hospital and family practice residency training at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, completing the same in 2002.

Since 2002, Dr. Nedd has acted as medical director of West End Medical Centre in Vancouver, which has provided Dr. Nedd broad patient exposure, involvement in several clinical trials and regular participation on pharmaceutical company advisory boards. In recent years, Dr. Nedd’s focus has been on chronic pain and mental health and has had deep clinical experience with the use of Cannabinoids and in the management of these conditions and continues to keep abreast of ongoing clinical research, as well as digital health care solutions and telemedicine.

