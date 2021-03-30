 
B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Announces Most Ambitious Fight Night Schedule in Company History

Tampa, FL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), announced today that the B2 Fighting Series is embarking on its biggest and most ambitious Fight Night schedule in Company history as the Company’s fiscal first quarter gets underway this week.

The next four months will feature a total of fifteen (15) hard-hitting fight nights, with nine (9) events taking place over the coming Q1 fiscal quarter.

“I have been building toward this moment for 18 years, 15 Planned fight nights in 16 weeks. I can’t wait to watch our developing fighters in the B2 Cage over the upcoming 4 months,” noted Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital. “The context as we head into a new fiscal year is extremely encouraging: This is the most aggressive event schedule we have ever entertained, we are monetizing our events more effectively than ever before, and the vaccination timeline acceleration suggests that our increase in activity may correspond very well with the built up demand for MMA and Entertainment Events from the pandemic as the country reopens.”

B2 Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Live MMA Schedule for April – July is the Company’s most ambitious ever:

Date                     Location
Apr 10                  Kokomo, Indiana
Apr 17                  Macon, Georgia
Apr 24                  Lexington, Kentucky
May 08                 Covington, Kentucky
May 15                 Kansas City, Kansas
May 29                 Lebanon, Tennessee
Jun 12                  Jackson, Mississippi
Jun 19                  Trussville, Alabama
Jun 26                  Dayton, Ohio
Jul 10                   Columbus, Georgia
Jul 17                   Kokomo, Indiana
Jul 23                   Bowling Green, Kentucky

