B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Announces Most Ambitious Fight Night Schedule in Company History

The next four months will feature a total of fifteen (15) hard-hitting fight nights, with nine (9) events taking place over the coming Q1 fiscal quarter.

Tampa, FL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), announced today that the B2 Fighting Series is embarking on its biggest and most ambitious Fight Night schedule in Company history as the Company’s fiscal first quarter gets underway this week.

“I have been building toward this moment for 18 years, 15 Planned fight nights in 16 weeks. I can’t wait to watch our developing fighters in the B2 Cage over the upcoming 4 months,” noted Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital. “The context as we head into a new fiscal year is extremely encouraging: This is the most aggressive event schedule we have ever entertained, we are monetizing our events more effectively than ever before, and the vaccination timeline acceleration suggests that our increase in activity may correspond very well with the built up demand for MMA and Entertainment Events from the pandemic as the country reopens.”

B2 Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Live MMA Schedule for April – July is the Company’s most ambitious ever:

Date Location

Apr 10 Kokomo, Indiana

Apr 17 Macon, Georgia

Apr 24 Lexington, Kentucky

May 08 Covington, Kentucky

May 15 Kansas City, Kansas

May 29 Lebanon, Tennessee

Jun 12 Jackson, Mississippi

Jun 19 Trussville, Alabama

Jun 26 Dayton, Ohio

Jul 10 Columbus, Georgia

Jul 17 Kokomo, Indiana

Jul 23 Bowling Green, Kentucky