 
checkAd

Top Smart Home Products Manufacturer Allterco Robotics Partners with Leading AV Distributor Blackwire to Offer Product Line and Control4 Drivers to Dealers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

New partnership extends availability of Shelly product line to CEDIA network

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products, today announced details of a strategic partnership with leading AV distributor Blackwire Designs. One of the most trusted distributors in the CEDIA market space, Blackwire now offers a selection of Shelly devices designed to help dealers easily solve problems on the jobsite. Blackwire also offers 3rd-party drivers for Control4 systems. Learn more about Shelly products here.

According to research from NPD, half of US consumers own at least one smart home device, up from 35% in January 2020, boosting the demand for unique smart home applications from security to lights to thermostats and more. With a proven track record of offering powerful, yet cost-effective products and software solutions, Blackwire aims to empower professional installers with versatile options to easily control devices in a client’s home. Through this new partnership, dealers can now seamlessly integrate the appropriate Shelly device into a homeowners existing control system without interruption to service or additional training needed. These devices deliver simple, easy-to-use and versatile smart home automation options to homeowners across the country.

“We are pleased to now offer these unique products for our dealers to use on their projects,” said Kevin Luther, Owner, Blackwire Designs. “We’re especially excited about the small form-factor of Shelly devices; their size allows them to be installed in locations where no other product can be. We truly believe these products will be problem-solvers for every dealer in the field.”

Blackwire expects to deliver additional licensed Shelly drivers for Elan, RTI and URC in the near future. Allterco Robotics US will continue to build out its strategic partner ecosystem to extend the availability of the powerful Shelly line as demand for smart home automation and IoT-based products grows.

“As one of the most reputable brands in the industry, we are thrilled to partner with Blackwire and introduce Shelly products to even more smart home installers, integrators, and homeowners,” said Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US. “This valued partnership is cornerstone to our success in bringing our proven line of products to the US and helping installers simplify the integration of smart home automation devices as more and more homeowners realize the comfort, safety and enjoyment our products can provide.”

Seite 1 von 2


Allterco O Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Top Smart Home Products Manufacturer Allterco Robotics Partners with Leading AV Distributor Blackwire to Offer Product Line and Control4 Drivers to Dealers New partnership extends availability of Shelly product line to CEDIA networkLAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Smart home innovator Allterco Robotics US, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products, today announced details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Allterco Robotics US Names Home Automation Veteran as National Sales Director