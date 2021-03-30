 
ProVen VCT plc Issue of Equity

ProVen VCT plc 


Issue of equity


30 March 2021

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 March 2021 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 3 December 2020, 25,255,434 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 77.1p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 73.7p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 194,310,281 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-




