 
checkAd

Melcor REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES.

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the REIT may, during the twelve-month period commencing April 1, 2021 and ending March 31, 2022, purchase for cancellation up to 652,525 Trust Units in total, being approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Trust Units. The daily repurchase restriction for the Trust Units is 3,824.

The price which the REIT will pay for any such Trust Units will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Trust Units which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be subject to compliance with the TSX guidelines.

Under the current normal course issuer bid due to expire March 31, 2021, the REIT sought and had approval to purchase 655,792 Trust Units it total, representing approximately 5% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding. As of March 18, 2021, 81,968 Trust Units were purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX during the last twelve months at a weighted average price per common share of $4.09. As of March 18, 2021, there were 13,050,503 Trust Units of the REIT outstanding and the average daily trading volume for the six-month period ending February, 2021 was 15,296.

The REIT believes that, at times, its Trust Units trade in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such Trust Units in relation to the business of the REIT and its future business prospects. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the REIT believes that its outstanding Trust Units may represent an attractive investment for itself. Furthermore, the purchases may benefit all persons who continue to hold Trust Units by increasing their equity interest in the REIT. All Trust Units purchased by the REIT under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

In connection with commencement of the NCIB the REIT also announced that it has entered into an automatic purchase plan agreement ("APP") with a broker to allow for the purchase of Trust Units under the NCIB at times when the REIT ordinarily would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Before entering into such restricted or blackout period, the REIT may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the APP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the REIT prior to the restricted or blackout period in accordance with TSX rules, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP. The terms of the APP have been pre-cleared by the TSX. Outside of these pre-determined restricted or blackout periods, Trust Units will be purchased based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

Seite 1 von 2
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Melcor REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Melcor REIT announces Q4 and 2020 annual results