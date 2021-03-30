Evoke Pharma Announces a Fireside Chat with Key Opinion Leaders on the Treatment of Gastroparesis

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOK), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, today announced that Yale Jen, Senior Biotech Analyst at Laidlaw & Company will host a fireside chat on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1:00pm ET with Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO, an early adopter of GIMOTI and co-founder of Long Island Gastro, and Dr. Richard McCallum, MD, Division of Gastroenterology, Center for Neurogastroenterology and GI Motility, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.



Details of the fireside chat are below: Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021 Location: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hszv2spz Time: 1:00pm ET

In addition, investors are encouraged to email syndicate@laidlawltd.com prior to the event with questions they may have for Dr. Sideridis and Dr. McCallum. During the call, Laidlaw & Company may be asking several submitted questions to Dr. Sideridis and Dr. McCallum.

