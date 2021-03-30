 
checkAd

Result of Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 14:40  |  35   |   |   

Downing THREE VCT plc
LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80
Results of General Meeting
30 March 2021

At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Resolutions”) were passed with the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolutions received at 11.05 am on 26 March 2021 are set out below:

  For Discretionary Total For Against Total Withheld
Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of   No. of
Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes
% of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes  
1  11,716,111          456,486     12,172,597    128,791  12,301,388       17,150
95.24% 3.71% 98.95% 1.05% 100.00%  
2  11,777,183          465,986     12,243,169      58,219  12,301,388       17,150
95.74% 3.79% 99.53% 0.47% 100.00%  
3  11,777,183          465,986     12,243,169      58,219  12,301,388       17,150
95.74% 3.79% 99.53% 0.47% 100.00%  
4  11,744,970          463,537     12,208,507      92,881  12,301,388       17,150
95.48% 3.77% 99.25% 0.75% 100.00%  
5  11,635,286          485,236     12,120,522    133,716  12,254,238       64,300
94.95% 3.96% 98.91% 1.09% 100.00%  

A copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following website:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further to the passing of the Resolutions, the cancellation of the listing of the Company’s F Shares, H Shares and J Shares on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2021.

For further information please contact:
Grant Whitehouse                         
Company Secretary
020 7416 7780


Downing THREE VCT Registered (F) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of Meeting Downing THREE VCT plc LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80 Results of General Meeting 30 March 2021 At a General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions as set out in the notice of General Meeting of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Suspension re. Winding Up Proposals