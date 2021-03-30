 
SolarWindow Sets New Record, Doubling Its Power Conversion Efficiency

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent liquid coatings and processes for generating electricity on glass and plastics today announced that SolarWindow has more than doubled its prior certified performance, also achieving the highest independently-certified power conversion efficiency of previous organic photovoltaic devices fabricated at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA).

SolarWindow reported a record 14.72% (+/- 0.29%) power conversion efficiency using industry-standard single-cell patterning for performance testing. Spurred by these positive results, engineers are already working to further optimize power conversion efficiency for a single cell, and additionally translate this record efficiency to large-scale SolarWindow applications for products such as electricity-generating glass windows for buildings, automotive sunroofs, and more.

“This remarkable efficiency tangibly demonstrates SolarWindow capabilities to the marketplace by setting a new standard for power conversion efficiency, the absolute metric for determining how much power is generated from light. This is only the beginning,” stated Dr. James Whitaker, SolarWindow Principal Scientist and Vice President of Technology Development.

Last quarter, SolarWindow management announced plans to increase power and prototyping capabilities. Within weeks, Dr. Whitaker and his team achieved a 500% increase in testing speed, 12-fold greater testing capacity and output, and 20-times reduction in material costs for rapid lab-scale prototyping of SolarWindow electricity-generating glass.

Only 60 days later, the SolarWindow team successfully engineered, fabricated, tested, and independently certified the highest power conversion efficiency organic photovoltaic device thus far in its CRADA with NREL, more than doubling past performance.

The Company has repeatedly exhibited the aesthetic appeal of its transparent glass window panes generating electricity, and successfully demonstrated suitability to low-cost manufacturing and materials. Today’s record-setting power conversion efficiency further emboldens the SolarWindow promise to turn ordinary surfaces into affordable, attractive, easy to produce, high-power products.

