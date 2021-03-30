Shockwave Provides Update on U.S. Launch of Coronary IVL System

Announces Preliminary Revenue Range for the First Quarter of 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced a preliminary forecast revenue range for the first quarter 2021, ahead of its participation in the Wells Fargo MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series to be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2021.



“We are pleased by the encouraging performance in the first quarter and, in particular, with the excellent reception of our newly-launched C2 Coronary IVL product in the United States,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “I commend our team on their extraordinary preparation and execution of the launch of C2 and am so grateful for the collaborative partnership we have with our customers. The entire Shockwave Medical organization remains focused on our mission to deliver life changing products to patients suffering from calcified arterial disease.”