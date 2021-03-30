 
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size Could Exceed $94 Billion By 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery has really made its mark in our society. Lithium-Ion, or Li-Ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery that's used in many applications, but most commonly in the electronics industry. Li-Ion batteries provide portable electricity, powering electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Li-Ion batteries are also used to supply energy to medical equipment, electric vehicles and power tools. Lithium is the primary source for Li-Ion battery packs as it is more stable and safer in charging and discharging energy compared to other minerals. Aside from the electronics industry, lithium is a staple mineral in mining, manufacturing, energy storage and many others. Due to its many industry uses, the importance of lithium-ion batteries cannot be overstated: it is, quite possible, one of the most crucial developments in the modern world, without which the 21st century would not have been possible. Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: CRYBF) (CSE: ACDC), ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT), NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO).

A report from Markets And markets projected that the global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2020 to USD 94.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%. The growth of this market is likely to be driven by the excellent features of li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of consumer electronics, and growing R&D initiatives by different organizations & battery manufacturers. Moreover, an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, propelling demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications are other key driving factors. Lithium-ion battery market for automotive is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs, government initiatives, and regulations supporting the adoption of EVs around the world are the factors that are driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. The market for these vehicles is expected to grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations. This has increased the demand for Li-ion batteries."

