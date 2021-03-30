 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has named Ali Ghanavati as head of regulatory technology for its new Fubo Gaming subsidiary. Ghanavati’s extensive gaming career includes roles as chief engineer and as deputy chief of the Technical Services Bureau (Gaming Laboratory) of the State of New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, where he consulted with numerous state agencies and gaming jurisdictions regarding casino gaming regulation and standards. He joins Fubo Gaming effective immediately.

In his new role, Ghanavati will collaborate with Fubo Gaming’s Chief Operating Officer Sam Rattner and the broader management team on both building new and innovative consumer experiences across video and wagering as well as obtaining the requisite state regulatory approvals for each initiative. Ghanavati, who has deep experience across many aspects of technological regulation in the gaming industry (online casino, land-based casino, sports wagering, eSports and daily fantasy sports), will oversee product and technology standards in those jurisdictions where Fubo Gaming’s forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook will be available. The company expects to launch its sportsbook in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

“Successfully navigating the gaming industry’s complex regulatory process is critical as we work towards the launch of Fubo Sportsbook,” said Rattner. “I’m thrilled Ali, who has decades of experience and strong relationships across the industry, will lead the product and technology processes for Fubo Gaming.”

“I am truly elated to be joining the Fubo Gaming team,” said Ghanavati. “The company’s vision of integrating gaming with a live TV streaming video platform is different than anything currently on the market. I look forward to working with Sam and his team and being part of the next phase of gaming.”

Ghanavati previously spent over a decade at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), which provides the gaming industry’s leading testing and certification services. His most recent role at GLI, as gaming development representative, included leading and guiding operators and developers to successfully launch products in various gaming channels. Prior to GLI, Ghanavati spent over 20 years with the Technical Services Bureau (Gaming Laboratory) of the State of New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, most recently as deputy chief where he managed the Bureau’s personnel and operations. He began his career on the Technical Services Bureau’s engineering team, ultimately rising to chief engineer.