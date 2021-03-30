 
Geoverse Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Geoverse, a national private network cellular operator, is being acknowledged by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and solutions through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed evaluation of the partner programs offered by leading networking and IT vendors, software developers, service companies, and distributors. These Providers are scored based on investment levels in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training and support, available marketing programs, sales support, and market opportunity. In short, these providers have demonstrated that they are heavily vested in their partners success. The program includes some of the largest and most recognized brands in technology.

Geoverse uniquely delivers a turnkey private cellular network with innovations like Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) as well as licensed Long Term Evolution (LTE) spectrum, and can also operate and support this network. Their cellular heritage ensures partners and customers have access to the skills, resources, and experience needed to successfully deploy and operate these solutions. For Geoverse’s partner community, this wireless network offers extended flexibility with the scalable GeoCore-powered Network as a Service Platform that can be bundled with its partners’ network elements, ultimately offering a customer choice and flexibility. With GeoCore as the foundation of the cellular solution, customers have a long list of service functionality backed by a viable path to the promise of 5G when they’re ready.

The underlying economics of this approach can be tailored to the specific project needs. These types of private cellular solutions are being deployed across multiple verticals to support a number of connectivity use cases as many organizations prepare for a digital transformation to the benefit of their staff, customers and the business.

“It’s just the early innings of private cellular and already the amount of market activity we’re seeing is substantial. By building a robust program and working with the right partners, we’re in a great position to extend our market reach across this space, while offering our partners some truly unique solution capabilities to help them secure new opportunities,” said Bob Gault, Geoverse chief commercial officer.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a licensed mobile operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The company’s private 5G/LTE cellular network offering—based on citizens band radio network (CBRS) and licensed spectrum—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, flexible solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance coverage for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

