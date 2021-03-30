Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Clinical Study at Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley Medical Center

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Dr. Beth DuPree, a surgeon at Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley Medical Center, expects to enroll up to 100 patients in a study that will evaluate the use of Perimeter’s Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System during breast conserving surgery. In a previous successful collaboration with Perimeter, Dr. DuPree, generated compelling data from a smaller 20-patient study completed in 2020, which prompted the initation of a larger study.

Dr. Beth DuPree, breast surgeon at Northern Arizona Healthcare, with Perimeter’s OCT Imaging System and Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Sapot (Photo: Business Wire)

Many breast cancer patients undergo a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and conserve the breast. The complete removal of cancerous tissue during this surgery can be challenging. The surgeon’s goal – which is the total excision of the tumor to prevent recurrence while removing as little healthy tissue as possible – is achieved by excising the tumor plus a surrounding layer of healthy tissue, referred to as a “margin.” If the surgeon fails to get “clear margins,” reoperation may be required, which presents a greater risk of further complications for the patient and higher costs to the healthcare system.

The clinical study led by Dr. DuPree aims to demonstrate that surgeons can effectively use Perimeter’s OCT Imaging System during a clinical procedure to aid their decisions if additional tissue needs to be excised. This study will also calculate the average time to re-excise while in surgery (instead of as a separate follow-up procedure). In addition, the data will calculate the percentage of patients that require a second surgery.

Dr. Beth DuPree, breast surgeon at Northern Arizona Healthcare, said, “I am excited to lead this study using Perimeter’s OCT Imaging System, which provides ultra-high resolution visualization of a specimen in real-time. The use of this technology in my OR adds to my confidence on the final margin status. For patients, the need to re-operate can cause emotional stress, discomfort, and inconvenience, while potentially delaying other treatments and therapies. This is a non-invasive technology that aims to provide better ‘peace of mind’ for both the patient and surgeon, while lowering the likelihood of needing to reschedule another surgery. It is my hope that the data generated from this study will help validate the use of this technology in breast conservation surgery and ultimately create better results for my patients.”