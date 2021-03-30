 
checkAd

Utz Brands Announces Investment to Expand Florida DSD Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 14:50  |  39   |   |   

Utz Brands, Inc. (“Utz” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the purchase of certain distribution rights in the Central Florida region from an existing third party direct store delivery (“DSD”) distributor, National Food Corp. This acquisition of 21 DSD routes provides Utz with an opportunity to accelerate the Company’s share of the Salty Snack category across Central Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota.

As a large and vibrant market, Florida ranks as the third largest state for Salty Snack sales. In 2020, retail sales of Salty Snacks in Florida were $1.8 billion, increasing +7.7% over the prior year. Florida’s large consumer base combined with strong awareness of Utz’s portfolio of brands will uniquely position the Company to generate incremental sales as it develops a world-class DSD distribution system throughout the state. Utz has a growing presence in the Florida region with 2020 retail sales of $48 million that increased +16.6%, according to IRI. This represents only 2.6% of the Florida retail market, well under Utz’s national share average of 4.8%1.

Over the past decade, Utz has been collaborating with Florida retailers to expand its presence and increase distribution, and this has successfully resulted in accelerated sales growth of Utz’s Power Brands which include Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, and others. With this acquisition, Utz will increase its investment in the Central Florida region and provide enhanced retailer support with increased distribution facilities and sales management, higher service velocity, and an expanded route distribution system.

“We are excited about this continued investment in the Central Florida region, as it offers a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our sales growth,“ said Steve Liantonio, Senior Vice President, National Sales Operations of Utz. “This strategic acquisition will expand our reach to customers and consumers, and better enables Utz to attract new buyers and introduce a steady flow of snacking innovation. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy of unlocking geographic white space opportunities, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the state of Florida.”

Utz’s brands can be found in leading retailers across the United States or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz brand snack food!

(1) IRI, MULO+C, 52 weeks ending December 27, 2020.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz, ON THE BORDER Chips & Dips, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include, without limitation, statements such as “will”, “expect”, “intends”, “goal” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company’s business and actual results may differ materially.

UTZ Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Utz Brands Announces Investment to Expand Florida DSD Capabilities Utz Brands, Inc. (“Utz” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the purchase of certain distribution rights in the Central Florida region from an existing third party direct store delivery (“DSD”) distributor, National Food Corp. This acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Comcast Launches Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Utz Brands, Inc. Shares Success With Its Team!
18.03.21
Utz Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
11.03.21
Utz Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Promotions and Sweepstakes Galore!